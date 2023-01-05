Broncos Wire podcast: Who will become the next head coach?

There’s never a dull moment in Broncos Country.

On this week’s Broncos Wire podcast with host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter), we discussed Nathaniel Hackett being fired, Jerry Rosburg becoming the interim coach, potential coach candidates, and Sunday’s season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

You can listen to episode 70 below:

Two of the top candidates for the job appear to be Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. We discuss those two coaches and several other candidates on this week’s pod.

Next week, Ryan and I will return to break down the team’s season finale and then look ahead to the 2023 offseason and the team’s upcoming free agents.

