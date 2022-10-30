Broncos win ugly as Trevor Lawrence interception seals Jaguars’ fate

It wasn’t pretty today in London, but the Broncos got the win they so desperately needed, and the Jaguars lost yet another close game.

In the end, the Broncos used a long drive on offense that culminated in a Latavius Murray touchdown run to take a 21-17 lead late in the fourth quarter, then sealed their win with K'Waun Williams intercepting Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Williams has torn ligaments in his elbow that require him to wear a bulky cast over his arm, but that didn’t stop him from making the play of the game for the Broncos’ defense.

Lawrence is not where he should be in Year Two as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He makes too many big mistakes, including that interception by Williams and an earlier interception that he threw into heavy traffic in the end zone. His failure to develop is a big reason the Jaguars are 2-6.

Also not playing well enough is Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who struggled throughout the first half. But to Wilson’s credit, he turned things around in the second half and ended up with a decent day, completing 18 of 30 passes for 252 yards.

A bright spot for the Broncos’ offense was Murray, who spent six months of this year as a free agent just hoping some team would call him and is now playing well for Denver.

The Broncos at 3-5 aren’t as good as they should be, but the win likely saved Nathaniel Hackett’s job, and sets up the Broncos to perhaps go on a run over the second half of the season.

