The Broncos won the 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award, ESPN announced Tuesday.

The annual award is given to a sports franchise that demonstrates how teamwork can create a measurable impact on a community or cause. The 49ers won the award in 2017, the only other time an NFL team has won it.

“It’s a tremendous accomplishment to just be recognized as a finalist and an incredible honor to be named the winner of ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award,” Allie Engelken, the Broncos’ vice president of community development, said in a statement. “This award is a culmination of adjusting to the immediate needs of our community while deepening our commitment to the long-term strategic programming we have in place. We were fortunate enough to accomplish some truly impactful feats during the 2020-21 seasons, and we hope to build on that for years to come.”

The Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with the 2022 ESPYS for a week of inspirational programming that showcases service, character and achievement in sports.

Other finalists for the award were the Miami Heat (NBA), Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Seattle Storm (WNBA).

The Broncos were selected as the winner of ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award through a comprehensive review process that evaluated their community teamwork, strategy and data-driven outcomes of their philanthropic work and player initiatives.

The team’s players volunteered more than 900 hours through 745 different engagements.

Broncos win ESPN’s 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk