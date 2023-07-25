Broncos get in on the white helmet craze

Orange is the old black. In the NFL, the new black is white.

Throughout the league, teams are adopting white second helmets. The latest to do it is the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos unveiled their "snowcapped" helmets on Tuesday. They will be worn with the team's all-orange uniforms, twice in 2023.

The white helmet will bear the team's "D" logo from yesteryear.

Many assumed the Broncos would bring back their lighter-blue helmets of the Orange Crush days.

The Broncos have not yet announced the games for which they will wear the white helmets and the orange-on-orange uniforms.