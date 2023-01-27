Broncos were the NFL’s fifth-oldest team in 2022

Jon Heath
·1 min read

Broken down by snaps for every player, the Denver Broncos had the fifth-oldest team in the NFL last season, according to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

Denver’s average age on offense was 27.8, just slightly older than the average age of their defense (27.4). The team’s overall average age was 27.6. The NFL’s oldest team was the New Orleans Saints (28.1) and the youngest was the Detroit Lions (25.7).

The Broncos’ oldest players last year were quarterback Russell Wilson (34), safety Kareem Jackson (34), running back Latavius Murray (33), cornerback K’Waun Williams (31), offensive tackle Billy Turner (31), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (31) and kicker Brandon McManus (31).

Jackson, Murray and Turner are all set to become free agents in March, so that could lower the team’s average age if they are not re-signed.

Denver’s youngest players last year were running backs Javonte Williams and Tyler Badie, tight end Greg Dulcich, and cornerbacks Ja’Quan McMillian, Delonte Hood and Pat Surtain, who are all 22.

The Broncos have a good core of young and mid-career players, but the team would be wise to get a bit younger in 2023.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Isiah Pacheco: I’ve been waiting on this moment my whole life

    The Chiefs landed running back Isiah Pacheco in the seventh round and he’s had a clear positive impact on the team’s offense. He finished the regular season leading the league’s top offense with 830 rushing yards and five touchdowns. While Jerick McKinnon was Kansas City’s best backfield receiving threat, Pacheco also caught 13 passes for [more]

  • How to watch USMNT vs. Colombia in January international friendly

    The United States mens national team will play its second January friendly against Colombia on Saturday. Heres what to know.

  • Should Dolphins consider Steve Wilks for defensive coordinator?

    The guys played hard for him over the last 12 games this year.

  • Matt Milano replaces T.J. Watt for Pro Bowl activities

    Bills linebacker Matt Milano will be part of this year’s Pro Bowl festivities. The Bills announced on Friday that Milano has been named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. He takes the place of Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who pulled out due to an injury. Milano was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time [more]

  • Broncos not expected to receive any comp picks for 2023 NFL draft

    The Broncos are not expected to receive any comp picks for the 2023 NFL draft, according to projections from OverTheCap.

  • Colts schedule second interview with Wink Martindale

    The long list of Colts coaching candidates appears to be getting narrowed down, with some candidates getting second interviews. And one of those candidates is Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Martindale is heading to Indianapolis this weekend for his second interview, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Colts fired Frank Reich during the 2022 [more]

  • Bills’ Matt Milano added to 2023 Pro Bowl roster

    #Bills' Matt Milano added to 2023 Pro Bowl roster:

  • Broncos select Lukas Van Ness in Bucky Brooks’ first 2023 NFL mock draft

    In his first 2023 NFL mock draft, Bucky Brooks has the Broncos selecting Iowa pass rusher Lukas Van Ness late in the first round.

  • NFL Rumors: Bill O'Brien will have input on Patriots' additional coaching hires

    The Patriots are in the process of making several changes to their coaching staff, and it sounds like new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien will have a say in the decision-making.

  • New US race, ethnicity standards proposed; first since '97

    A Middle Eastern and North African category could be added to U.S. federal surveys and censuses, and changes could be made to how Hispanics are able to self-identify, under preliminary recommendations released Thursday by the Biden administration in what would be the first update to race and ethnicity standards in a quarter century. The federal government's standards haven't been changed since 1997, two decades after they were created as part of an effort to collect consistent race and ethnicity data across federal agencies when handling censuses, federal surveys and application forms for government benefits.

  • Will the Broncos hire DeMeco Ryans?

    If the 49ers lose to the Eagles, DeMeco Ryans could be hired next week. If the Niners win, Ryans can't be hired until after the Super Bowl.

  • Novak Djokovic's father justifies appearance with pro-Putin mob

    Novak Djokovic’s father Srdjan has said that he wishes “only for peace” after his family “lived through the horror of war” during his son’s childhood.

  • Seaside town's conservation area could be extended

    The town's conservation area was last looked at in 2008 so a fresh look is "timely", a council says.

  • Panthers hire Frank Reich as new head coach

    The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their new head coach, the team announced Thursday.

  • Isiah Pacheco says Chiefs’ offense isn’t worried about Mahomes injury: ‘We’re ready to go out there and execute’

    Pacheco told reporters that the #Chiefs' offense stands ready to execute, regardless of any circumstances. | from @TheJohnDillon

  • India to get 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month

    India will receive 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month that will join eight others it received from Namibia in September as part of an ambitious plan to reintroduce the cats in the country after 70 years. India plans to transport an additional 12 annually for the next eight to 10 years as part of an agreement signed by the two African countries, India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said Friday. Cheetah populations in most countries are declining.

  • EU to Battle on Oil Price Caps, Sanctions in Push to Hurt Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is heading for intense talks in the coming days over how to further curb Russian revenues from exports of oil and petroleum products, and strengthen sanctions to hit President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedPutin Plans New Ukraine Push Despite Losses as He Prepares for Years of WarHindenburg vs Adani: The Short S

  • LeBron and Giannis to captain NBA All-Star squads, starters are announced I The Rush

    The NFL coaching carousel is spinning round with Frank Reich landing the head coaching job in Carolina while Nathaniel Hackett heads to New York as the offensive coordinator of the Jets while Dan Quinn decided to stay put in Dallas as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will each captain a team in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game and Charles Barkley had some pointed criticism of one of the elected starters. Plus, LeBron is pulling even with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in more ways than one.

  • 5 bold predictions for Giants' 2023 offseason

    Can GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll top the Giants' surprise run to the playoffs in their second year with New York?

  • Rams’ 2023 schedule is 9th-hardest based on opponent record in 2022

    Based on their opponents' winning percentage this season, the Rams will have the 9th-hardest schedule in 2023