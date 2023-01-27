Broncos were the NFL’s fifth-oldest team in 2022

Meant to post this: these are the full snap-weighted age rankings for each team this season on offense, defense, and overall. Saints were the oldest team in the league, Lions the youngest. pic.twitter.com/PYVVZkvdH1 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 19, 2023

Broken down by snaps for every player, the Denver Broncos had the fifth-oldest team in the NFL last season, according to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

Denver’s average age on offense was 27.8, just slightly older than the average age of their defense (27.4). The team’s overall average age was 27.6. The NFL’s oldest team was the New Orleans Saints (28.1) and the youngest was the Detroit Lions (25.7).

The Broncos’ oldest players last year were quarterback Russell Wilson (34), safety Kareem Jackson (34), running back Latavius Murray (33), cornerback K’Waun Williams (31), offensive tackle Billy Turner (31), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (31) and kicker Brandon McManus (31).

Jackson, Murray and Turner are all set to become free agents in March, so that could lower the team’s average age if they are not re-signed.

Denver’s youngest players last year were running backs Javonte Williams and Tyler Badie, tight end Greg Dulcich, and cornerbacks Ja’Quan McMillian, Delonte Hood and Pat Surtain, who are all 22.

The Broncos have a good core of young and mid-career players, but the team would be wise to get a bit younger in 2023.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire