Broncos were happy to get ‘viking’ Eric Tomlinson a touchdown

The Denver Broncos scored a touchdown through an unlikely source against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

In the fourth quarter, Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien pulled off a clever play-action pass to find tight end Eric Tomlinson in the end zone for a score.

That marked Tomlinson’s eighth catch of the season, and his first touchdown as a Bronco. He’s not typically a receiving threat for Denver, but the coaching staff wanted to reward the hard work he’s put in this year.

“We call him the Viking,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Tomlinson after a 24-15 win. “He does not say anything. He is primarily a run-blocker and pass-protector. He puts his head down every day and comes to work. He wants to know how he can do the next blocking pattern. He never asks about catches or anything. …

“To be able for him to get that touchdown is huge for a guy that puts his head down, works every day, does everything that he can, does not talk much. He just uses his play to show the type of person he is. It is great to see a guy like that get a touchdown. It just rallies the whole group together.”

That marked just the second touchdown of Tomlinson’s career — his first came in his second season with the New York Jets five years ago. Blocking tight ends are often overlooked by fans, but Tomlinson’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by his coaches and teammates this season.

