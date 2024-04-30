Broncos were Bo Nix’s preferred landing spot in the NFL draft

The Denver Broncos used their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to select Oregon quarterback Bo Nix last week.

The quarterback now joins coach Sean Payton, a quarterback guru, and a team that was his preferred landing spot going into the draft.

“Yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening, it started to become real to me,” Nix said during his introductory press conference last Friday. “I had everybody at the house. I had a great group show up, a lot of friends and family. It was an exciting moment for me and the entire family. Then as the draft started, it got intense. We knew how the first part of the draft was going to go, and then as it went you just never know how things were going to shape up. Right there at pick 12 I got a phone call, and I was just extremely excited and honored for it to be the Denver Broncos.

“I truly can tell you this: If I could pick where I wanted to go, I was going to pick Denver because of the relationships that we had built throughout the process. I just felt like it was a great fit for me, and I was just excited to get that phone call. Then after that, that’s when everything really started happening fast. It takes a long time for the draft to get here, but once it does, it happens quickly. Now I’m in Denver, and I’m speaking with you guys. So I’m excited. Already love the city, it’s a pretty day outside and I’m just excited to be here.”

Nix, 24, is a quick processor with efficient passing numbers, two traits that have drawn comparisons to Drew Brees. Payton, of course, won a Super Bowl with Brees, and the coach’s past success with that style of QB likely played a role in Nix wanting to land in Denver.

Nix was the Broncos’ top choice and they were his preferred choice. It’s a perfect match on paper. Now we wait to see how it looks on the field.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire