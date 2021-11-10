Broncos will wear orange Color Rush uniforms vs. Eagles

The Denver Broncos (5-4) will break out their bright orange Color Rush uniforms when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10.

Starting next year, NFL teams will be allowed to use secondary helmets, so the team’s Color Rush uniform might get a revamped helmet design in 2022. This year, Denver will use its existing blue helmets and replace the current logo with a throwback “D” logo for one week.

The Broncos have a 3-2 all-time record in Color Rush uniforms, and Denver has had mixed overall results with alternate uniforms in recent seasons. They went 0-3 in alternates last year but were 3-0 in alternates in 2019. They’ve worn alternate (blue) jerseys one time this season in a 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

Later this season, the Broncos will wear alternate blue uniforms again when they host the Kansas City Chiefs in their regular season finale in Week 18.

Denver is scheduled to wear its primary orange jerseys with white pants for the team’s three other remaining home games this year.

