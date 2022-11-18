Broncos to wear Color Rush uniform against Raiders

The Denver Broncos are breaking out their Color Rush uniforms for Sunday’s showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

This will be the second time the Broncos have worn a full alternate uniform this season. Earlier this year, Denver defeated the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 on Sunday Night Football while wearing their all-blue alternate.

Since then, the Broncos have also worn a modified uniform combination twice. Denver wore white jerseys with blue pants for the first time in franchise history when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-10 in London. The Broncos then used the same uniform combination in their next game but lost to the Tennessee Titans 17-10.

Denver will break out a full alternate again in Week 14 when they were blue jerseys against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Since 2020, the Broncos are 1-6 in full alternate uniforms.

Last week, the team emailed fans with a poll asking for input on potential changes to the uniform. Denver is likely gearing up for new (or at least revamped) uniforms, but they probably won’t arrive before 2024 at the earliest.

