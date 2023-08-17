Broncos will wear new alternate white helmet in 2 games this season

The Denver Broncos will wear alternate uniforms at least two times during the 2023 NFL season, the team announced Thursday.

The Broncos will wear their new white alternate helmet. in a pair of Color Rush games this fall. Their first Color Rush game will be a Week 5 showdown with the New York Jets on Oct. 8.

The club’s second Color Rush game will be against the New England Patriots in a Christmas Eve game in Week 16. That Dec. 24 game will be nationally televised on NFL Network.

The Broncos typically wear an alternate uniform three times during a season. Denver has not yet announced a potential third alternate game which would presumably feature their alternate blue jersey.

The Broncos unveiled their original Color Rush uniform in 2016. The team went 3-4 wearing the all-orange alternate uniform with a navy blue helmet. Going forward, the team’s Color Rush games will now feature the club’s new alternate white helmet.

Denver will open the 2023 season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 10. The Broncos have four prime-time games on their schedule.

