Broncos want to see consistency from TE Albert Okwuegbunam this summer

Albert Okwuegbunam has reached a crossroads in his NFL career.

The tight end missed all but four games as a rookie in 2020, then he had somewhat of a breakthrough campaign with 33 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

“Albert O” was expected to follow that up with a true breakout season in 2022, but he was a healthy scratch for more than half of the team’s games last fall. Okwuegbunam has shown promise as a receiving TE in the NFL, but he has struggled as a blocker, which seemingly kept him off the field under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett in 2022.

Okwyegbunam caught just 10 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown in eight appearances last year. Without a good showing this summer, “Albert O” will be in danger of not making the 53-man roster under new coach Sean Payton.

Payton wants to see consistency from the 25-year-old tight end.

“He can run,” Payton said on June 13. “He’s athletic. I think consistency. He’s made progress. He’s at that stage where this is the time. He did make a few plays. I was encouraged with that.

“I think that as a teacher, our job is to hit the ceiling with these guys. He’s been very attentive. We’re not in pads yet, so that tight end position is interesting. Some of them are better run blockers, some are better receivers. He’s certainly athletic.”

When the pads come on during training camp next month, Okwuegbunam will have to prove himself as a blocker if he wants to make the team. He’s certainly not a lock, but Okwuegbunam will get an opportunity to prove himself to the new coaching staff this summer. It’s up to him to take advance of that opportunity.

