Broncos want to interview Eric Bieniemy, Nathaniel Hackett

The Broncos were across the field from Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Saturday and they’d like to be across the table at an interview with him in the near future.

According to multiple reports, the team has requested an interview with Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy. Reports also have Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on the list of requests made by Broncos General Manager George Paton.

Bieniemy has interviewed with multiple teams during the last couple of hiring cycles, but has not landed his first head coaching job. The Broncos are the first team that he’s been linked with this year.

Hackett is set to interview with the Jaguars this week and could add the Broncos to the list because the Packers are on a bye. Bieniemy and other assistants from teams playing Wild Card weekend can’t interview until after their teams have played their first postseason game.

