Denver is moving on from DaeSean Hamilton.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos are waiving the wide receiver after three years with the club.

The Broncos were reportedly taking calls on Hamilton as far back as last month before the draft. But the club clearly did not receive an enticing enough offer to deal him.

Hamilton recorded similar numbers in each of his three seasons with Denver. Last year, he had 23 receptions for 293 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He was fifth on the team in yards, behind receiver Jerry Jeudy, receiver Tim Patrick, tight end Noah Fant, and receiver KJ Hamler.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Hamilton has recorded a total of 81 receptions for 833 yards with five touchdowns.

The Broncos are expecting to have wide receiver Courtland Sutton back from a torn ACL in the upcoming season. Plus, the club drafted Auburn wideout Seth Williams in the sixth round. Those factors likely made it easier to let go of Hamilton.

Broncos waiving DaeSean Hamilton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk