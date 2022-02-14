Broncos’ waiver claims of Essang Bassey, Corliss Waitman become official

The Broncos were awarded cornerback Essang Bassey and punter Corliss Waitman off waivers Monday. The team claimed both players earlier in its offseason, but they did not becomme official until after the Super Bowl.

Bassey was waived by the Chargers and Waitman by the Steelers.

Bassey is a third-year player from Wake Forest who has appeared in 14 career games with the Broncos (2020-21) and Chargers (2021). He has made 23 tackles, one interception, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery in his career. He saw action in two games with the Broncos and Chargers in 2021.

The Broncos originally signed him as a college free agent in 2020.

Waitman is a second-year player from the University of South Alabama. He appeared in two games last season with Pittsburgh. Waitman played 16 snaps on special teams, with seven punts for 365 yards (52.1 average/42.6 net) and one punt inside the 20-yard line.

