Broncos waive WR DaeSean Hamilton

The Broncos are waiving wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft. He struggled to make much of an impact in Denver, catching 81 passes for 833 yards and 5 TDs in 3 seasons. Hamilton was buried on Denver’s wide receiver depth chart behind Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler

