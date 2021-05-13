Broncos waive WR DaeSean Hamilton

The Telegraph

Russia joined America on Thursday in a new space race to boldly go where no actors have gone before. Roscosmos, the Russian Space Agency, confirmed last night it would send an actress and a director to the International Space Station in October to make what they hope is the first feature film in the cosmos. But they face opposition from Tom Cruise, who has teamed up with Elon Musk in a bid to send the Mission Impossible actor to the International Space Station to also film a movie in October. Russia's film, Challenge, is a joint project of the state-owned Channel One, a private production company and Roscosmos, which is hoping to rekindle the Soviet-era reverence for space exploration. Konstantin Ernst, the director general of Channel One and the creative brain behind the opening and closing ceremonies for Russia’s 2014 Olympics in Sochi, said: “It's important for us not only to help Roscosmos with this project but also bring back all the energy, people’s love and passion about the subject of manned space flights." Russia's space agency has lost out to Nasa in recent years, which has launched ambitious plans for a return to the moon and a trip to Mars with the help of Mr Musk's Space X.