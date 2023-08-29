Broncos waive TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam won't be making it to the 53-man roster in Denver.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Okwuegbunam is among this year's final cuts. He joined the team as a 2020 fourth-round pick.

Injuries helped keep Okwuegbunam from playing a regular role in the Broncos lineup. He tore his ACL as a rookie and missed 12 games over the last two seasons. When he was in the lineup, Okwuegbunam caught 54 passes for 546 yards and four touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich, Adam Trautman, and Chris Manhertz look like the top three tight ends in Denver, although that could change in the coming days.