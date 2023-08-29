Broncos waive quarterback Ben DiNucci

The Denver Broncos have waived quarterback Ben DiNucci, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported on Tuesday morning.

DiNucci went 21-of-31 passing (67.7%) for 187 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in preseason. He also rushed five times for 23 yards.

DiNucci, 26, was a backup with the Dallas Cowboys from 2020-2022 before playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL this spring. DiNucci got an opportunity with the Broncos this summer after he led the XFL in passing yards (2,671) and ranked second in touchdown passes (20),

Unless they claim a quarterback off waivers from another team, this presumably means that coach Sean Payton plans to only carry two quarterbacks on the active roster this season (Russell Wilson and backup Jarrett Stidham).

If he clears waivers, DiNucci will undoubtedly be a top candidate to return on the practice squad. While on the practice squad, DiNucci would be eligible to be elevated to the game-day roster three times during the season.

We are tracking all of the Broncos’ roster cuts on this page.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire