Broncos waive Natrez Patrick with injury designation

The Broncos made a bevy of moves Thursday. They included signing receivers Amara Darboh and De’Mornay Pierson-El.

They waived punter Max Duffy and outside linebacker Natrez Patrick in corresponding moves. All the moves previously were reported except Patrick, who received an injury designation.

The Broncos claimed Patrick off waivers from the Rams in February.

Patrick originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and made the team’s roster as a rookie. In 12 games in 2019, Patrick played 16 defensive snaps and 195 on special teams.

In 2020, the Rams cut Patrick out of training camp. He signed to the practice squad and was on and off the active roster, playing 13 games.

Patrick saw action on 237 special teams snaps this season.

The Rams cut him before their first playoff game to get left tackle Andrew Whitworth back on the roster.

