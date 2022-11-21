Broncos waive Melvin Gordon

After another critical fumble, the Broncos have moved on from Melvin Gordon.

Denver announced on Monday that the club has waived Gordon. If a team does not claim Gordon, then he’ll become a free agent.

The Broncos started the season with Gordon and and Javonte Williams as its top two running backs. Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Week Four loss to the Raiders. Gordon has been inconsistent, rushing for 318 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season. He’s also caught 25 passes for 223 yards.

But fumbling haas been a huge problem. Gordon put the ball on the ground five times this season, including once near the goal line in Sunday’s loss to Las Vegas. That apparently proved to be too much for Denver to take.

Latavius Murray was Denver’s leading rusher on Sunday, taking 17 carries for 49 yards. He’ll presumably have the job going forward.

Chase Edmonds and Marlon Mack are also on Denver’s 53-man roster at running back.

At 3-7, the Broncos will take on the 3-8 Panthers in Week 12.

