Broncos waive Kendall Hinton as part of roster cuts

The Broncos have started to reduce their roster to 53 players and receiver Kendall Hinton was among Sunday's cuts.

Hinton, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, first gained some name recognition when he played a game at quarterback for Denver as a rookie. The Broncos' entire QB position group had been sidelined while on the COVID-19 list. While he didn't technically start the game, he finished 1-of-9 passing for 13 yards with two interceptions in the contest.

But Hinton became an effective receiver for Denver over the last two years. He caught 15 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown in 2021. Last year, he caught 24 passes for 311 yards in 12 games.

The Broncos also waived receiver J.J. Koski, receiver Nick Williams, and defensive back Delonte Hood.

Denver released veteran offensive tackle Isaiah Prince.

The Broncos now have 86 players on their roster and must reduce to 53 by Tuesday’s deadline.