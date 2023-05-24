Broncos waive Hunter Thedford with injury settlement

The Broncos officially signed offensive tackle Cameron Fleming.

He spent the past two seasons with the Broncos, appearing in five games with four starts in 2021 and starting 15 contests in 2022. He had just one holding call enforced against him last season.

The Broncos had to make a corresponding move to get Fleming on the roster.

They announced they waived offensive tackle Hunter Thedford with an injury settlement.

Thedford signed a futures contract with the team in January. He has not appeared in a regular-season game.

He also has spent time with the Lions and Patriots.

