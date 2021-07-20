The Broncos have a bevy of wide receivers on their roster heading into training camp, but they removed one from their roster on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the team waived wideout Damion Willis.

Willis signed with the Broncos in mid-May. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent for the Bengals in 2019, appearing in 10 games for the club. He caught nine passes for 82 yards as a rookie.

Cincinnati waived Willis last August. He also spent time with the Browns and Jaguars but did not appear in any 2020 games.

Broncos waive Damion Willis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk