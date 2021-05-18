Broncos waive DaeSean Hamilton with non-football injury designation

The Broncos waived receiver DaeSean Hamilton with a non-football injury designation, Mike Klis of 9News reports. The team will place him on the reserve/non-football injury list once he clears waivers.

The Broncos had a deal in place to trade Hamilton before Hamilton tore an anterior cruciate ligament while working out away from the team facility.

The Broncos are not obligated to pay Hamilton’s $2.183 million salary since he was injured away from the facility. Denver waived right tackle Ja'Wuan James last week after he tore his Achilles while working out away from the team’s facility.

Hamilton, a fourth-round choice in 2018, has 81 receptions for 833 yards with five touchdowns in his career.

Also on Tuesday, the Broncos had receiver Tim Patrick sign his $3.384 million restricted free agent tender and safety Trey Marshall sign his exclusive rights free agent tender of $920,000, per Klis.

