Broncos waive Branden Mack to hit 80-man limit

The Broncos have cut their roster down to 80 players.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team has waived wide receiver Branden Mack. They also cut linebacker Josh Watson on Tuesday and made several other moves Monday to ensure they’d be down to the proper number ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Mack, who was undrafted out of Temple this year, played 17 offensive snaps in the team’s first preseason game, but only got on the field for four snaps in the second contest. He had two passes thrown his way in the opener and did not catch either ball.

The Broncos and the other 31 teams in the league will have to cut their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on August 31.

