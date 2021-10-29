Broncos vs. Washington injury report: Von Miller is ’50-50′ for Week 8

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said on KOA Radio on Friday that Miller is truly “50-50” to play in Week 8.

If Miller is not able to play on Sunday, rookie Jonathon Cooper and newly acquired edge defender Stephen Weatherly would be the candidates to start in his place.

Denver has ruled out defensive lineman Mike Purcell (thumb), and DeShawn Williams is expected to start in his place. The Broncos’ complete injury report for Week 8 will be added below when it becomes available.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status OLB Von Miller (ankle) DNP DNP Questionable DL Mike Purcell (thumb) DNP DNP Out OT Garett Bolles (foot) Limited Full WR Tyrie Cleveland (ankle) Limited Full DB Jamar Johnson (quad) Limited DNP OLB Aaron Patrick (ankle) Limited Ful OLB Malik Reed (hip) Limited Limited OLB Baron Browning (concussion) Full Full OLB Jonathon Cooper (shoulder) Full Ful DE Shelby Harris (wrist) Full Full QB Teddy Bridgewater (oblique) Not listed Full

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status WR Dyami Brown (knee) DNP DNP Out OT Sam Cosmi (ankle) DNP DNP Out WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) DNP Full WR Curtis Samuel (groin) DNP DNP Out OG Wes Schweitzer (neck) DNP Limited RB Antonio Gibson (shin) Limited Limited CB William Jackson (knee) Limited Limited Questionable OG Brandon Sherff (knee) Limited Limited Questionable TE Ricky Seals-Jones (quad) Limited Full WR Cam Sims (hamstring) Limited Limited Questionable CB Danny Johnson (wrist) Full Full TE Jace Sternberger (foot) Full Full OT Cornelius Lucas (illness, not COVD) Not listed Not listed Questionable

The Broncos are considered 3.5-point favorites against Washington. Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 2:25 p.m. MT on Fox (view the TV map here).

