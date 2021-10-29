Broncos vs. Washington injury report: Von Miller is ’50-50′ for Week 8

Jon Heath
·2 min read
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said on KOA Radio on Friday that Miller is truly “50-50” to play in Week 8.

If Miller is not able to play on Sunday, rookie Jonathon Cooper and newly acquired edge defender Stephen Weatherly would be the candidates to start in his place.

Denver has ruled out defensive lineman Mike Purcell (thumb), and DeShawn Williams is expected to start in his place. The Broncos’ complete injury report for Week 8 will be added below when it becomes available.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

OLB Von Miller (ankle)

DNP

DNP

Questionable

DL Mike Purcell (thumb)

DNP

DNP

Out

OT Garett Bolles (foot)

Limited

Full

WR Tyrie Cleveland (ankle)

Limited

Full

DB Jamar Johnson (quad)

Limited

DNP

OLB Aaron Patrick (ankle)

Limited

Ful

OLB Malik Reed (hip)

Limited

Limited

OLB Baron Browning (concussion)

Full

Full

OLB Jonathon Cooper (shoulder)

Full

Ful

DE Shelby Harris (wrist)

Full

Full

QB Teddy Bridgewater (oblique)

Not listed

Full

Washington’s final injury report will be added below when it becomes available.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

WR Dyami Brown (knee)

DNP

DNP

Out

OT Sam Cosmi (ankle)

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring)

DNP

Full

WR Curtis Samuel (groin)

DNP

DNP

Out

OG Wes Schweitzer (neck)

DNP

Limited

RB Antonio Gibson (shin)

Limited

Limited

CB William Jackson (knee)

Limited

Limited

Questionable

OG Brandon Sherff (knee)

Limited

Limited

Questionable

TE Ricky Seals-Jones (quad)

Limited

Full

WR Cam Sims (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

Questionable

CB Danny Johnson (wrist)

Full

Full

TE Jace Sternberger (foot)

Full

Full

OT Cornelius Lucas (illness, not COVD)

Not listed

Not listed

Questionable

The Broncos are considered 3.5-point favorites against Washington. Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 2:25 p.m. MT on Fox (view the TV map here).

