Broncos vs. Washington injury report: Von Miller is ’50-50′ for Week 8
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said on KOA Radio on Friday that Miller is truly “50-50” to play in Week 8.
If Miller is not able to play on Sunday, rookie Jonathon Cooper and newly acquired edge defender Stephen Weatherly would be the candidates to start in his place.
Denver has ruled out defensive lineman Mike Purcell (thumb), and DeShawn Williams is expected to start in his place. The Broncos’ complete injury report for Week 8 will be added below when it becomes available.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
OLB Von Miller (ankle)
DNP
DNP
Questionable
DL Mike Purcell (thumb)
DNP
DNP
Out
OT Garett Bolles (foot)
Limited
Full
WR Tyrie Cleveland (ankle)
Limited
Full
DB Jamar Johnson (quad)
Limited
DNP
OLB Aaron Patrick (ankle)
Limited
Ful
OLB Malik Reed (hip)
Limited
Limited
OLB Baron Browning (concussion)
Full
Full
OLB Jonathon Cooper (shoulder)
Full
Ful
DE Shelby Harris (wrist)
Full
Full
QB Teddy Bridgewater (oblique)
Not listed
Full
Washington’s final injury report will be added below when it becomes available.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
WR Dyami Brown (knee)
DNP
DNP
Out
OT Sam Cosmi (ankle)
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring)
DNP
Full
WR Curtis Samuel (groin)
DNP
DNP
Out
OG Wes Schweitzer (neck)
DNP
Limited
RB Antonio Gibson (shin)
Limited
Limited
CB William Jackson (knee)
Limited
Limited
Questionable
OG Brandon Sherff (knee)
Limited
Limited
Questionable
TE Ricky Seals-Jones (quad)
Limited
Full
WR Cam Sims (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
Questionable
CB Danny Johnson (wrist)
Full
Full
TE Jace Sternberger (foot)
Full
Full
OT Cornelius Lucas (illness, not COVD)
Not listed
Not listed
Questionable
The Broncos are considered 3.5-point favorites against Washington. Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 2:25 p.m. MT on Fox (view the TV map here).
