Broncos vs. Vikings: Live game updates from Twitter
The Denver Broncos (1-1) will host the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) in Week 3 of NFL preseason on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:07 p.m. MT. The game will be televised locally on KTVD-20 and nationally broadcast on NFL Network.
Follow along below to view live game updates from Twitter.
A Twitter List by TheBroncosWire
Following Saturday’s preseason finale, the Broncos will have to finalize a 53-man roster before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. After that, the team will build a 16-player practice squad. Then it will be full-speed ahead for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.
