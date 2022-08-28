Broncos vs. Vikings: Live game updates from Twitter

The Denver Broncos (1-1) will host the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) in Week 3 of NFL preseason on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:07 p.m. MT. The game will be televised locally on KTVD-20 and nationally broadcast on NFL Network.

Follow along below to view live game updates from Twitter.

A Twitter List by TheBroncosWire

Following Saturday’s preseason finale, the Broncos will have to finalize a 53-man roster before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. After that, the team will build a 16-player practice squad. Then it will be full-speed ahead for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire