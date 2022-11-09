Broncos vs. Titans series history: Denver looks to make up ground

The Denver Broncos are coming off a week’s worth of R&R and an additional week of preparation in face of their Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

This series has some amazing history behind it, going back to the Titan’s days as the Houston Oilers. On January 4, 1992, Broncos quarterback John Elway engineered a game-winning drive against the Oilers from his own 2-yard line. The scenario was dubbed “The Drive, Part II.” During that sequence of events, Elway converted two 4th downs of five or more yards.

Later on, long after their move to Tennessee, Denver made some NFL history along the way. During Peyton Manning’s tenure behind center and deep into the record-setting 2013 season, kicker Matt Prater converted a then-NFL record 64-yard field goal en-route to a 51-28 beatdown of Tennessee.

The Titans, however, lead the all-time series 24-18-1. The Broncos will look to bring their season back on track during this crucial Week 10 game, which will be an 11 am MT kickoff on Sunday.

