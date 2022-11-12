Broncos vs. Titans: 5 things Denver fans should know for Week 10

Ahead of the Denver Broncos’ showdown with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, we asked Mike Moraitis of Titans Wire five questions about his team and Sunday’s matchup. Check out our questions and Mike’s answers below!

It's a small sample size, but how do you feel about Malik Willis so far?

I like what I’ve seen. He has a long way to go in terms of development, but he showed improvement as a passer and in his overall command of the offense from his first start to his second in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill. We’ve seen incremental improvements from Willis since he was drafted in April, which is all we can ask for from such a raw but undoubtedly talented prospect. All that said, Willis is still at least a year away and Tannehill still gives this team the best chance to win.

DeMarcus Walker struggled to find a role in Denver - how has he looked for Tennessee?

Walker has really been a solid depth addition overall. He played a sizable role early in the season before seeing his snaps wane, but the veteran has seen more playing time these past two weeks and has answered the bell with one sack in each game. Walker’s ability to play in multiple spots has been a great asset for a Titans defense dealing with a slew of injuries right now.

Do the Titans have any notable weaknesses that the Broncos might be able to exploit?

On offense, the Titans can’t throw the ball. Tannehill has been good enough this season but his receivers can’t catch or get open, the offensive line has been lackluster in pass protection, and offensive coordinator Todd Downing is not good at his job — like, at all. Hopefully 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks returns this week (it looks like he will) because he was the only one getting separation before he got hurt. Even still, Burks is hardly setup to be a savior, as he wasn’t exactly lighting the world on fire before going on the shelf.

On defense, the only way to exploit Tennessee is through the air, as the run defense has been sensational and is ranked No. 2 in the NFL. But the secondary has been playing better of late and stands to get healthier this week with the potential returns of slot cornerback Elijah Molden and safety Amani Hooker. In order to take advantage of Tennessee’s biggest weakness on defense, opposing offenses first have to win the battle in the trenches, where the Titans sport an elite front made up of Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Bud Dupree and Rashad Weaver, all of whom have been enjoying good seasons when healthy.

Does Tennessee have an under-the-radar player on offense or defense who Denver fans should be aware of this week?

On offense, it’s rookie tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. He has flashed serious play-making ability in multiple games this season, including in Week 9 against the Chiefs when he ran over multiple Kansas City defenders for a 48-yard gain. As if I didn’t have enough issues with OC Todd Downing, his inability (or refusal?) to get Chig more involved is borderline criminal, especially with the issues this offense has passing the ball.

On defense, keep an eye on linebacker David Long, who is simply just a fun player to watch, no matter what team you’re rooting for. Long plays like his hair is on fire at all times, and is great against the run and has shown improvement in coverage. He’s one of the better inside linebackers in the NFL that nobody is talking about.

What's your prediction for Sunday -- who wins and why?

With both teams playing at a high level on defense but struggling on offense, this game is going to be ugly. I’m expecting a three-and-out fest filled with awful-looking drives that make us question our very love of football. Look for Tennessee to make a stop on one of the few red zone trips we’ll see all game from either team, and that will prove to be the difference. Titans 17, Broncos 16.

