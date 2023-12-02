Broncos vs. Texans injury report: Damarri Mathis questionable for Week 13
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (groin) fully participated in Friday’s practice and he has no injury designation for Sunday’s showdown against the Houston Texans.
Meanwhile, cornerback Damarri Mathis (back) is the team’s only player listed as questionable.
Elsewhere on the injury front, kicker Wil Lutz (right hip) and wide receiver Marvin Mims (hamstring) fully practiced on Friday and they have both been cleared for Week 13.
The Broncos’ complete injury report with game statuses can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
WR Jerry Jeudy (groin)
DNP
Limited
Full
K Wil Lutz (right hip)
Limited
Limited
Full
WR Marvin Mims (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
Full
OLB Baron Browning (wrist)
Full
Full
Full
CB Damarri Mathis (back)
Not listed
Limited
DNP
Questionable
TE Chris Manhertz (rest)
Not listed
DNP
Full
NT Mike Purcell (rest)
Not listed
DNP
Full
Despite winning five-straight games, Denver is listed as a road underdog against the Texans this week.
Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts