Broncos vs. Texans injury report: Damarri Mathis questionable for Week 13

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (groin) fully participated in Friday’s practice and he has no injury designation for Sunday’s showdown against the Houston Texans.

Meanwhile, cornerback Damarri Mathis (back) is the team’s only player listed as questionable.

Elsewhere on the injury front, kicker Wil Lutz (right hip) and wide receiver Marvin Mims (hamstring) fully practiced on Friday and they have both been cleared for Week 13.

The Broncos’ complete injury report with game statuses can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status WR Jerry Jeudy (groin) DNP Limited Full K Wil Lutz (right hip) Limited Limited Full WR Marvin Mims (hamstring) Limited Limited Full OLB Baron Browning (wrist) Full Full Full CB Damarri Mathis (back) Not listed Limited DNP Questionable TE Chris Manhertz (rest) Not listed DNP Full NT Mike Purcell (rest) Not listed DNP Full

Despite winning five-straight games, Denver is listed as a road underdog against the Texans this week.

