Broncos vs. Texans injury report: Damarri Mathis questionable for Week 13

Jon Heath
·1 min read

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (groin) fully participated in Friday’s practice and he has no injury designation for Sunday’s showdown against the Houston Texans.

Meanwhile, cornerback Damarri Mathis (back) is the team’s only player listed as questionable.

Elsewhere on the injury front, kicker Wil Lutz (right hip) and wide receiver Marvin Mims (hamstring) fully practiced on Friday and they have both been cleared for Week 13.

The Broncos’ complete injury report with game statuses can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

WR Jerry Jeudy (groin)

DNP

Limited

Full

K Wil Lutz (right hip)

Limited

Limited

Full

WR Marvin Mims (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

Full

OLB Baron Browning (wrist)

Full

Full

Full

CB Damarri Mathis (back)

Not listed

Limited

DNP

Questionable

TE Chris Manhertz (rest)

Not listed

DNP

Full

NT Mike Purcell (rest)

Not listed

DNP

Full

Despite winning five-straight games, Denver is listed as a road underdog against the Texans this week.

