Broncos vs. Seahawks highlights Week 1
Watch the highlights from the matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Russell Wilson throws his first TD pass as a Bronco! What a play by Jerry Jeudy.
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field with a "serious injury" Monday night in the team's win over the Denver Broncos.
Sunday in Arizona, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes walked behind a microphone half an hour after torching the Cardinals. What came next was illuminating.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Watch Bucs running back Leonard Fournette bring the hammer to Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on Twitter this morning that the [more]
As if the Cowboys' pathetic 19-3 prime time loss to the Buccaneers wasn't enough, Dallas fans went the extra mile to embarrass themselves on Sunday night.
The Broncos and Seahawks played a thriller in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle.
A fan video shows Bears fans why the team wants to move out of Soldier Field.
The Seattle Seahawks outlasted the Denver Broncos on the Monday Night Football opener. Here are winners and losers from the contest.
No one in NFL history has matched what the Chiefs coach has done.
Following the 49ers' disappointing 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field, NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner had an interesting take regarding the offense.
The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game in a sloppy season-opener at Chicago. The Niners lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury in the 19-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. Mitchell is expected to be sidelined for about two months.
The Chargers even poked fun at Raiders fans.
Kyle Brandt of "Good Morning Football" calls out ex-Bears coach Mike Martz for past comments after stunning win over 49ers.
What was Tom Brady up to during his 11-day absence from the Buccaneers? And will the 2022 season be the quarterback's last? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared what he's hearing.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule says the Browns got away with a penalty on the play before their game-winning field goal today. With the clock running and seconds ticking off, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett spiked the ball to stop the clock. But Brissett appeared to be briefly considering a fake spike, and he briefly looked up [more]
Week 1 of the NFL season led to a significant shuffle in the Power Rankings
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the team would be “evaluating all options” with Dak Prescott expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured thumb. The Cowboys are expected to go with backup Cooper Rush as they did in the one game Prescott missed with a calf injury [more]
Skip Bayless is confident that Trey Lance outplayed the other young quarterback on the field -- Bears signal-caller Justin Fields.