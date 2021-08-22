Broncos vs. Seahawks highlights Preseason Week 2

Associated Press

Teddy Bridgewater is trying not to get caught up or focus on being in the middle of the Denver Broncos' quarterback competition. Bridgewater made another statement in his case to be Denver’s starting quarterback, leading a pair of touchdown drives in the Broncos’ 30-3 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. Given first billing in the competition with Drew Lock and playing with most of Denver’s starting offense, Bridgewater showed poise and command on a night the Broncos dominated against mostly a crew of Seattle backups.