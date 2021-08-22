Broncos vs. Seahawks highlights Preseason Week 2
Watch the highlights of the matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks during Preseason Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
A look at the 8 best photos from the Seattle Seahawks loss to the Denver Broncos during Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
A number of Seattle Seahawks players suffered serious injuries in the team's preseason loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday night.
Teddy Bridgewater is trying not to get caught up or focus on being in the middle of the Denver Broncos' quarterback competition. Bridgewater made another statement in his case to be Denver’s starting quarterback, leading a pair of touchdown drives in the Broncos’ 30-3 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. Given first billing in the competition with Drew Lock and playing with most of Denver’s starting offense, Bridgewater showed poise and command on a night the Broncos dominated against mostly a crew of Seattle backups.
No matter what the final score is, the story from tonight's Seahawks game is going to be injuries.
Here are a handful of takeaways from a costly 30-3 loss.
