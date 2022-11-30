Broncos vs. Ravens series history: Denver aiming for upset

There’s no sugarcoating the truth: This has been a rough season for the 2022 Denver Broncos. Things are going to be a bit harder this week for them going up to the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens come into Week 13 with a 7-4 record, while Denver comes in with an opposite 3-8 record. The Broncos have only scored more than 20 points in two of their games, while Baltimore has scored less than 20 in only two of their contests.

During the all-time series history, the Ravens hold a 9-6-0 overall advantage over Denver. The most recent meeting between these two teams occurred in 2021.

Former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock stepped in after a Teddy Bridgewater injury, and current Denver running back Latavius Murray led the Baltimore rushing attack with 59 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in a 23-7 Ravens win.

Denver will look to avoid a fourth-straight loss, fresh off their biggest defeat of the season. Will they put together a fight against a top team in the AFC?

