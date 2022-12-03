Broncos vs. Ravens: 3 things to watch for in Week 13

Week 13 brings a new challenge for the Denver Broncos in Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. We examine three things to watch for in this week’s matchup.

Containing Lamar Jackson

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL’s most unique quarterbacks when it comes to his ability to run and pass. Jackson is tied for ninth in the league with 17 passing touchdowns to seven interceptions, while also rushing for over 700 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson is extremely explosive, and will be another playoff quarterback the Broncos defense has to face this year. Last week against the Carolina Panthers and the week before against the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Pat Surtain was burned for a couple of touchdowns. Can he bounce back? Ultimately, if Denver can contain Jackson, there will be success.

Taking advantage of opportunities

This has been a constant struggle for the 2022 Broncos. Once they get into the red zone, they need to score seven. During their Week 12 game against the Panthers, it took Denver nine plays for their only touchdown in garbage time. In order for all speculation surrounding quarterback Russell Wilson to quiet for a week, the Broncos need to get it done inside the 20.

Make it close

Coming off their biggest loss of the season, the Broncos need to show that there is some hope for the future. The Ravens are likely going to be an AFC playoff contender, so keeping the score close may be a small moral victory for Denver. The Broncos play back-to-back playoff teams over the next two weeks, so there needs to be some decent film to look at coming out of Week 13.

