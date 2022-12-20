Broncos vs. Rams can’t be flexed out of Christmas Day spotlight

When the NFL scheduled the Denver Broncos to face the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day in May, the game seemed like an intriguing matchup at the time.

The Matthew Stafford-led Rams would be defending their Super Bowl title this fall and a late-season showdown with the Russell Wilson-led Broncos could have big playoff implications for both teams. In theory. In May.

Seven months later, Stafford is injured, Wilson has been underwhelming and both teams are already eliminated from playoff contention.

Sunday’s game is locked into a nationally-televised spotlight on CBS, though, and it’s not eligible to be flexed into another window. The contest will actually be televised on two networks — Nickelodeon will also carry the game.

The Rams are a little more intriguing following the arrival of Baker Mayfield, and the Broncos have been playing a little better over the last two weeks. So it’s possible that Sunday’s showdown could end up being a decent game, but there won’t be any playoff implications on the line.

Merry Christmas, football fans.

