Broncos vs. Rams: Live game updates from Twitter

The Denver Broncos (4-10) will face the Los Angeles Rams (4-10) on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. MT. The Christmas Day showdown will be nationally televised on CBS and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free). The Broncos-Rams game will also air on Nickelodeon.

Follow along below to view live game updates from Twitter.

A Twitter List by TheBroncosWire

After playing the Rams, Denver will have another road game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 before wrapping up the season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire