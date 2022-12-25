Broncos vs. Rams: Expert picks for NFL Week 16
The Denver Broncos are set to face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. Here’s a breakdown of how the experts think these two 4-10 teams will do.
NFL.com: Broncos 20-13 — Gregg Rosenthall picks Denver to win this game against the Baker Mayfield-led Rams.
ESPN: Broncos 17, Rams 13 (Moody); Broncos 16, Rams 10 (Walder) — The two NFL writers see Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passing for two or more touchdowns, with a big stipulation. “Wilson… will have (his) third game of the season with two or more touchdown passes,” the analysis said. “But — and it’s a significant but — only if Wilson shows more patience against the Rams’ heavy dose of zone coverages with cornerbacks in off-coverage.”
USA Today: Split decision (3 picks-Broncos, 3 picks Rams) — Four writers see the Broncos scoring 20 points or more this Sunday, and all six writers have the final score as a one-possession game.
CBS Sports: Rams 21, Broncos 14 — Many fans and experts saw this matchup, which was announced before the NFL draft, as a potential Super Bowl matchup; at the very least a playoff-implication atmosphere. Both teams proceeded to fall flat. The Super Bowl champions from 2021 lost quarterback Matthew Stafford to a neck injury, and Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has not lived up to expectations. CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco sees Baker Mayfield’s Rams find a way to win.
Overall, what many saw as a must-see game in the early going, experts see as a one-possession game that at this point is for draft picks.
Tune into CBS Sports, or Nickelodeon (both can be found on the Paramount+ streaming service) at 2:30 pm MST on Sunday, December 25.
