Broncos vs. Rams: 5 things Denver fans should know about L.A.

We asked Cam DaSilva of Rams Wire five questions about the Rams ahead of their Christmas Day showdown with the Denver Broncos. Check out our questions and Cam’s answers below!

Baker Mayfield delivered some magic last week and then fell back to earth a little bit on Sunday. Do you think he has a future in L.A.?

If he does have a future in Los Angeles, it’s strictly as a backup because Matthew Stafford said he isn’t retiring. I actually think Mayfield would be a good backup for the Rams, who have made that position a very low priority throughout Sean McVay’s tenure. He’s proved capable in the Rams offense and has the skill set to match what McVay wants out of his quarterbacks, so hopefully the two sides can find a way to make it work in 2023.

Do the Rams have any glaring weaknesses the Broncos might be able to exploit this week?

Their offensive line is really, really bad. It’s one of the worst in football, so generating pressure on Mayfield won’t be terribly challenging for the Broncos. Defensively, their cornerbacks outside of Jalen Ramsey have been below-average, so picking on them is a good way to attack this secondary. If the Broncos can rush the passer and avoid costly mistakes throwing the ball, they’ll be in good shape.

Are there any underrated L.A. players who Denver fans should be aware of on Christmas?

Not particularly, but Tutu Atwell has been a fun player to watch recently because of his speed and smaller stature. He can take the top off the defense and Baker Mayfield isn’t afraid to uncork deep passes, so that’s a player I would watch. He’s not going to see a ton of targets, but Atwell can flip the field with one big play as a receiver.

How is ex-Bronco Riley Dixon faring with the Rams?

It’s been a little bit up and down, but he’s mostly been a positive addition at punter. He’s averaging a career-best 48.8 yards per punt with a net average of 42.4 yards, so he’s been above-average. But he hasn’t pinned teams deep in their own territory very often, downing only 15 punts inside the 20.

What's your prediction for Sunday -- who wins and why?

The Broncos’ defense is better than the Rams’ and while neither offense inspires any confidence, I think the Rams will have a harder time moving the football against Denver’s defense. I’ll go with the Broncos in a close one, expecting them to shut down the Rams offense by allowing fewer than 14 points. Broncos 17, Rams 13.

