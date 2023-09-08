Broncos vs. Raiders series history: Denver looks to get first win against Las Vegas

The Denver Broncos will begin their 2023 campaign under head coach Sean Payton against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Raiders lead the Broncos 71-54-2 in the all-time series, and this rivalry goes all the way back to their AFL days in the 1960s.

In 2022, Denver was outscored by Las Vegas with a combined score of 54-39. Quarterback Russell Wilson threw for a combined two touchdowns and 484 yards, dueling with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who threw for 495 yards and two touchdowns.

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs has been a thorn in the Broncos’ side for a long time. In 2022, Jacobs ran roughshod over the Denver defense, gaining over 100 yards in each game, and two touchdowns.

The Broncos have lost six straight games against the Raiders. The last time Denver beat them, they still played in Oakland (2019).

The key to starting 2023 off right for the Broncos is getting a win on their home turf in front of a sold-out crowd at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver could get its first win of the season for new coach Sean Payton, and their first against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire