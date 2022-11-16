Broncos vs. Raiders series history: Denver still seeking first AFC West win of 2022

The last time the Denver Broncos played the Las Vegas Raiders, they walked out of Allegiant Stadium after a 32-23 defeat. Since then, both teams have faced a lion’s share of adversity.

Since the Week 4 matchup, the Broncos and Raiders have each gone 1-4. Both Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels have come under scrutiny and hot seat projections due to flagging offenses.

Both teams have experienced significant injury issues. The Broncos’ offensive line has been decimated and the Raiders are missing two of their biggest targets in Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller on injured reserve.

The Denver defense is coming off a week holding Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry to only 53 yards rushing. In Week 4, Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns. This time, Pat Surtain and Co. will look to hold Jacobs, Derek Carr and Devante Adams to fewer points in a make-or-break rematch for both teams.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ offense are also looking to score at least 18 points. Odds are, the first team to 18 is going to win this game.

To see more about the series history between the teams, check out our Week 4 recap of the series history.

