Broncos vs. Raiders: Live game updates from Twitter

The Denver Broncos (3-6) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 20. The AFC West showdown will kickoff at 2:05 p.m. MT and will be regionally broadcast on Fox. Fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Follow along below to view live game updates from Twitter:

A Twitter List by TheBroncosWire

After hosting the Raiders, the Broncos will go on the road next week to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire