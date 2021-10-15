Broncos vs. Raiders: Final injury report for NFL Week 6
Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson and running back Melvin Gordon are among the team’s players listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Denver’s final injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
CB Mike Ford (knee)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Melvin Gordon (hip)
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S Kareem Jackson (back)
DNP
Limited
Full
Questionable
DL Mike Purcell (back)
Limited
Full
Full
CB Ronald Darby (hamstring)
Full
Full
Full
DE Shelby Harris (wrist)
Full
Full
Full
S Justin Simmons (hand)
Full
Full
Full
WR Courtland Sutton (ankle)
Full
Full
Full
OLB Aaron Patrick (ankle)
Not listed
Limited
DNP
Questionable
And Las Vegas’ final injury report can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
DT Johnathan Hankins (hip)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
CB Brandon Facyson (hip)
Limited
Limited
Full
DT Quinton Jefferson (back)
Limited
DNP
Limited
Questionable
S Dallin Leavitt (knee)
Limited
Limited
Full
LB Cory Littleton (knee)
Limited
Full
Full
S Roderic Teamer (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Full
Johnathan Abram (shoulder)
Full
Limited
Full
RB Peyton Barber (toe)
Full
Full
Full
Casey Hayward (knee)
Full
Full
DNP
CB Nate Hobbs (shoulder)
Full
Full
Full
FB Alec Ingold (shoulder)
Full
Full
Full
OT Kolton Miller (pectoral)
Full
Full
Full
OT Brandon Parker (ribs)
Full
Full
Full
LB Denzel Perryman (toe)
Full
Full
Full
RB Josh Jacobs (illness)
Not listed
DNP
Limited
WR Henry Ruggs (knee)
Not listed
Not listed
Full
The Broncos are considered 3.5-point home favorites this week.