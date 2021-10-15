Broncos vs. Raiders: Final injury report for NFL Week 6

Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson and running back Melvin Gordon are among the team’s players listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Denver’s final injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

CB Mike Ford (knee)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Melvin Gordon (hip)

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

S Kareem Jackson (back)

DNP

Limited

Full

Questionable

DL Mike Purcell (back)

Limited

Full

Full

CB Ronald Darby (hamstring)

Full

Full

Full

DE Shelby Harris (wrist)

Full

Full

Full

S Justin Simmons (hand)

Full

Full

Full

WR Courtland Sutton (ankle)

Full

Full

Full

OLB Aaron Patrick (ankle)

Not listed

Limited

DNP

Questionable

And Las Vegas’ final injury report can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

DT Johnathan Hankins (hip)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

CB Brandon Facyson (hip)

Limited

Limited

Full

DT Quinton Jefferson (back)

Limited

DNP

Limited

Questionable

S Dallin Leavitt (knee)

Limited

Limited

Full

LB Cory Littleton (knee)

Limited

Full

Full

S Roderic Teamer (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Full

Johnathan Abram (shoulder)

Full

Limited

Full

RB Peyton Barber (toe)

Full

Full

Full

Casey Hayward (knee)

Full

Full

DNP

CB Nate Hobbs (shoulder)

Full

Full

Full

FB Alec Ingold (shoulder)

Full

Full

Full

OT Kolton Miller (pectoral)

Full

Full

Full

OT Brandon Parker (ribs)

Full

Full

Full

LB Denzel Perryman (toe)

Full

Full

Full

RB Josh Jacobs (illness)

Not listed

DNP

Limited

WR Henry Ruggs (knee)

Not listed

Not listed

Full

The Broncos are considered 3.5-point home favorites this week.

