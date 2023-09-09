Broncos vs. Raiders: 5 things Denver fans should know about Las Vegas

Ahead of the Denver Broncos’ season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, we asked Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire five questions about Las Vegas and their showdown with Denver. See our questions and Mosher’s answers below.

Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo -- significant downgrade or not a big deal?

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s a big deal. Their games are entirely different and I’m not sure that it’s a good thing. Carr was able to push the ball down the field to Davante Adams and create big chunk plays with his arm. Now, that led to more turnovers, but it was usually a worthwhile trade-off. Garoppolo is a more passive quarterback that is going to run the system. The problem is that he just doesn’t add a lot of creativity to the offense. On paper, this feels like a downgrade. But there is a chance Garoppolo is just a better match with Josh McDaniels.

What other big changes did the Raiders make this offseason?

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Raiders traded away Darren Waller, but moved up in the 2023 NFL draft for Michael Mayer. McDaniels wanted a more complete tight end and Waller’s lack of availability is what ultimately decided his fate in Las Vegas. Waller is the more dynamic player, but the Raiders are hoping that Mayer can be an every-down player that helps in both the run and pass game. It’s going to take a while before Mayer is ready for a big role in the offense, but the Raiders are excited about his future.

Does Las Vegas have a weakness of note that Denver might be able to exploit in Week 1?

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Linebacker. Linebacker. Linebacker. The Raiders might have the weakest linebacker corps in the NFL and it’s probably not close. They are relying on Divine Deablo to make a big leap in Year 3 and for Robert Spillane (career special teamer) to develop into a starting-caliber player. Both of those feel like wishful thinking as offensive coordinators around the league are going to attack the linebackers of the Raiders all year long.

Do the Raiders have any under-the-radar players who Broncos fans should be aware of?

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The offensive line has a new starter at right guard and his name is Greg Van Roten. The Raiders released their 2022 starter (Alex Bars) during the 53-man cutdown as Van Roten clearly beat him out during camp and the preseason. While it’s tough to watch a right guard during the middle of the game, the entire offensive line for the Raiders seems like an improved unit from this time last year. If the Raiders can protect Garoppolo, they could have a lot of success on offense on Sunday.

What's your prediction for Sunday -- who wins and why?

The Raiders have had a lot of recent success against the Broncos, winning the last six matchups. But with a new quarterback in place, early-season struggles are expected. Expect the run game and the elite special teams unit of the Raiders to keep this game close. But take the Broncos to win an ugly, low-scoring matchup in Denver. Broncos 21, Raiders 20.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire