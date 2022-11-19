Broncos vs. Raiders: 5 things Denver fans should know about Las Vegas

Ahead of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, we asked Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire five questions about the Raiders and their showdown with the Broncos this weekend.

Check out our questions and Mosher’s answers below.

The Raiders insist that they're backing Josh McDaniels. Do you believe them, and is that the right move for the team?

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Yes. Because I don’t think Mark Davis wants to pay another coach. He is still paying Jon Gruden and I don’t think he wants to move on from McDaniels this quickly. They’ve been competitive in a lot of games, but it just hasn’t worked out yet.

What's the biggest thing holding Las Vegas back right now?

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

The defense. Maxx Crosby has been great. But everything else has been a disaster. The Raiders have suffered a ton of injuries in their back seven, but they also aren’t super talented there, either. Missing on first-round picks like Clelin Ferrell, Johnathan Abram and Damon Arnette is finally starting to catch up with his team.

With Darren Waller on injured reserve, can fantasy football managers trust Foster Moreau as a TE1 for a few weeks?

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Yes. Not only does he play nearly every snap, but he is someone Derek Carr trusts. And when the Raiders get into the end zone, Moreau sees a lot of action. Moreau is a fantastic athlete who is already one of the best blocking tight ends in the league. Expect him to only get better and better with each game.

Who is an underrated Raiders player that Broncos fans should be aware of this week?

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Keep an eye on Mack Hollins, who has a bigger role on offense now with Hunter Renfrow out. Hollins is a massive receiver who can make plays down the field with his athleticism. He’s not the most consistent player in the world, but he is talented and can make some big plays in key moments.

Who do you think is more likely to get back into the playoff hunt, Denver or Las Vegas?

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Denver, without question. They have an elite defense and that alone gives them a chance in every game. The Raiders are awful in the trenches and they are about as banged-up as it gets. It’s far more likely that the Raiders wind up with the No. 1 pick than eight or more wins this season.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire