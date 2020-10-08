Broncos vs. Patriots moved to Monday, Oct. 12
The NFL has moved the Week 5 game between the Broncos and Patriots to Monday night. The move comes after the Patriots played a Monday night game in Week 4 at the Chiefs after starting quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. New England is working its way through the COVID situation, as they had zero positive COVID tests on Thursday, and had to go virtual Wednesday and couldn’t practice on-field. Reports indicate the Broncos-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium will be at 3:05 p.m. MT