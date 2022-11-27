Broncos vs. Panthers: Live game updates from Twitter
The Denver Broncos (3-7) will go on the road to face the Carolina Panthers (3-8) on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. MT. The contest will be regionally broadcast on Fox and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
Follow along below to view live game updates from Twitter.
A Twitter List by TheBroncosWire
After facing the Panthers on Sunday, the Broncos will have a road game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.
