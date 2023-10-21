Broncos vs. Packers: 5 things to watch in Week 7

With the Denver Broncos set to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, Broncos Wire takes a look at five keys to a Broncos win to help get them to 2-5 on the year.

The offense needs to break out

The Denver Broncos have scored significantly more points than last season, even though their defense has been flagging. In order for Denver to have a chance at beating Green Bay, they’ll need to score 20 or more points against a good third down defense (opponents have a 34.72 percent success rate on third downs). The Broncos have been a 39.39 percent success rate on third down.

The defense needs to continue its strong play

The Broncos defense had its best game of 2023, where they held the high-flying Kansas City offense to 19 points on Thursday Night Football. Safety Justin Simmons had an interception against Patrick Mahomes, and the defense had two sacks against the Chiefs.

Win the turnover game

The Denver Broncos have lost the turnover battle in nearly every game they’ve played, with the exception of the first game against Las Vegas. A team cannot win in the NFL if they lose more turnovers every week. Quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t thrown many interceptions, but as a team, they have not been too careful at taking care of the ball.

More Marvin Mims!

Rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims has proven time and again this season that he may be the most explosive player on offense. Yet, he has hardly been on the field during offensive series. He didn’t get any targets last week, and only returned kicks. Incorporating Mims into the offense needs to be a priority of head coach Sean Payton’s offense against Green Bay.

Play a complete game!

In several games this season, the Broncos have played really great halves of football. In order for Denver to win more games in 2023, they need to play both halves. If they don’t, then drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams is very much in play.

