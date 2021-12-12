Broncos vs. Lions: Live game updates from Twitter
The Denver Broncos (6-6) will host the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will air regionally on Fox and in-market fans can live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).
Follow along below to view live game updates from Twitter.
Next week, the Broncos will host the Cincinnati Bengals.
