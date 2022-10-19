Broncos vs. Jets: Quick game preview for Week 7

The Denver Broncos (2-4) are set to host the New York Jets (4-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 7. Here’s our quick game preview for the AFC showdown.

Broncos’ keys to victory: Jets QB Zach Wilson is off to a slow after returning from injury with one touchdown pass, two interceptions and five sacks through his last three games. The second-year QB will be making just his 17th career start in the NFL and Denver’s defense will aim to pressure him into mistakes. Broncos OLB Baron Browning has looked excellent filling in for injured OLB Randy Gregory and he’ll face a shaky New York line this week. In the secondary, CB Pat Surtain has emerged as one of the NFL’s best in his second season. The combination of pressure and tight coverage should help Denver force turnovers, which could decide the game.

Jet’s keys to victory: RB Breece Hall has been a bright spot for New York, especially over the last two games. Hall has totaled 318 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns since Week 5. To beat the Broncos’ defense, Wilson will need to protect the ball and lean on Hall and fellow RB Michael Carter. Denver’s offense has struggled to score this year, so the Jets can control the clock and wear the Broncos’ defense down with a run-heavy attack. On defense, the Jets will look to create mismatches on the line to disrupt Denver’s inconsistent passing attack.

Matchup to watch: Broncos LT Calvin Anderson vs. Jets DE Carl Lawson. After losing LT Garett Bolles to a broken leg, Denver turned to Anderson, who will make his seventh career start on Sunday. Anderson will face a tough matchup in Lawson, who has totaled 14 QB hits and 2.5 sacks this year.

Who wins? In a battle of talented defenses, the Jets’ run game should give New York an edge on the road. Jets 21, Broncos 20.

