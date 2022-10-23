Broncos vs. Jets: Live game updates from Twitter

The Denver Broncos (2-4) are set to host the New York Jets (4-2) on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:05 p.m. MT on CBS. In-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Follow along below to view live game updates from Twitter:

A Twitter List by TheBroncosWire

After hosting the Jets this week, the Broncos will travel to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

Twitter reacts to viral video of Melvin Gordon, Jerry Jeudy on sideline

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire