Broncos vs. Jets injury report: Purcell, Glasgow questionable for Week 3

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Denver Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) and right guard Graham Glasgow (illness) are questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

If Purcell is not able to play, DeShawn Williams and Shamar Stephen would be the candidates to start in his place. If Glasgow is sidelined again, Netane Muti would start in his place.

Denver’s final injury report for Week 3 can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

DL Mike Purcell (knee)

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

TE Noah Fant (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Full

G Graham Glasgow (illness)

Limited

Full

Full

Questionable

DL Shelby Harris (wrist)

Limited

Full

Full

WR Tim Patrick (hip)

Limited

Limited

Full

WR Courtland Sutton (hip)

Limited

Full

Full

OLB Malik Reed (ankle, thumb)

Full

Full

DNP (personal)

WR Diontae Spencer (ankle)

Not listed

Not listed

Limited

And New York’s final injury report for Sunday can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

WR Jamison Crowder (groin)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

DL John Franklin-Myers (calf)

DNP

Limited

Full

Questionable

LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle)

Limited

Full

Full

QB Zach Wilson (groin)

Full

Full

Full

RB Tevin Coleman (illness)

Not listed

Not listed

Full

Out

In their first home game of the 2021 season, the Broncos are considered 10.5-point favorites against New York this week.

List

Broncos made 5 roster moves ahead of Week 3

Recommended Stories