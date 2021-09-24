Broncos vs. Jets injury report: Purcell, Glasgow questionable for Week 3

Denver Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) and right guard Graham Glasgow (illness) are questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

If Purcell is not able to play, DeShawn Williams and Shamar Stephen would be the candidates to start in his place. If Glasgow is sidelined again, Netane Muti would start in his place.

Denver’s final injury report for Week 3 can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status DL Mike Purcell (knee) DNP Limited Limited Questionable TE Noah Fant (ankle) Limited Limited Full G Graham Glasgow (illness) Limited Full Full Questionable DL Shelby Harris (wrist) Limited Full Full WR Tim Patrick (hip) Limited Limited Full WR Courtland Sutton (hip) Limited Full Full OLB Malik Reed (ankle, thumb) Full Full DNP (personal) WR Diontae Spencer (ankle) Not listed Not listed Limited

And New York’s final injury report for Sunday can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status WR Jamison Crowder (groin) DNP DNP DNP Doubtful DL John Franklin-Myers (calf) DNP Limited Full Questionable LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle) Limited Full Full QB Zach Wilson (groin) Full Full Full RB Tevin Coleman (illness) Not listed Not listed Full Out

In their first home game of the 2021 season, the Broncos are considered 10.5-point favorites against New York this week.

