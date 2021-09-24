Broncos vs. Jets injury report: Purcell, Glasgow questionable for Week 3
Denver Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) and right guard Graham Glasgow (illness) are questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
If Purcell is not able to play, DeShawn Williams and Shamar Stephen would be the candidates to start in his place. If Glasgow is sidelined again, Netane Muti would start in his place.
Denver’s final injury report for Week 3 can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
DL Mike Purcell (knee)
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
TE Noah Fant (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Full
G Graham Glasgow (illness)
Limited
Full
Full
Questionable
DL Shelby Harris (wrist)
Limited
Full
Full
WR Tim Patrick (hip)
Limited
Limited
Full
WR Courtland Sutton (hip)
Limited
Full
Full
OLB Malik Reed (ankle, thumb)
Full
Full
DNP (personal)
WR Diontae Spencer (ankle)
Not listed
Not listed
Limited
And New York’s final injury report for Sunday can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
WR Jamison Crowder (groin)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
DL John Franklin-Myers (calf)
DNP
Limited
Full
Questionable
LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle)
Limited
Full
Full
QB Zach Wilson (groin)
Full
Full
Full
RB Tevin Coleman (illness)
Not listed
Not listed
Full
Out
In their first home game of the 2021 season, the Broncos are considered 10.5-point favorites against New York this week.